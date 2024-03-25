Idaho State Museum brings Bob Hope back to the stage

Last November, we told you about an exhibit at the Idaho State Museum called "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope" that explores Hope's tours during WWII.

That exhibit is now about to close with a big live show. The museum is bringing hope to the stage for three special performances, along with live music and a fashion history show.

Nicole Inghilterra, curator of collections and exhibitions with the Idaho State Museum, and Bob Hope himself joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

