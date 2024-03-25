© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple's latest iOS (17.4) is preventing our livestreams from playing. We suggest you download the free Boise State Public Radio app & stream us there while we work to troubleshoot the issue.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho State Museum brings Bob Hope back to the stage

By Samantha Wright
Published March 25, 2024 at 2:24 PM MDT
A microphone next to a neon sign that reads "So Ready For Laughter: The Live Show."
Idaho State Museum

Last November, we told you about an exhibit at the Idaho State Museum called "So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope" that explores Hope's tours during WWII.

That exhibit is now about to close with a big live show. The museum is bringing hope to the stage for three special performances, along with live music and a fashion history show.

Nicole Inghilterra, curator of collections and exhibitions with the Idaho State Museum, and Bob Hope himself joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho State Museum
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate