Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho students to attend National Youth Science Camp

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 25, 2024 at 2:21 PM MDT
Three people hike in the forest.
National Youth Science Camp Facebook

This summer, Idaho high school students Geneva McClory and Anna Grace Aiello will be spending their free time in West Virginia at the National Youth Science Camp.

The invitation to attend this program is a prestigious one and is only given to two students from each state.

So before they take off, we wanted to talk with them about this exciting opportunity. McClory and Aiello joined Idaho Matters, along with Andrea Baerwald, the program coordinator for the Idaho Department of Education, to talk more.

