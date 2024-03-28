What role has Boise's environment played in shaping our community?

When it comes to Boise, there are many things that make the city special, from its diverse culture to its unique historical sites, but one of the main attractions has to be its outdoor recreation.

With the Boise River, foothills and surrounding mountains, it's no wonder why people are drawn to the area. But did you know that these landmarks played an important role, not just in the growth of our city but also in its political and environmental history?

That's something that Dr. Karl Brooks will be exploring next week, April 4, in his Fettuccine Forum lecture. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.