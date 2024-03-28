© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

What role has Boise's environment played in shaping our community?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 28, 2024 at 2:21 PM MDT
The Boise River while the sun is shining. There are trees lining the sides of the river and you can see more trees in the background.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Mountain West News Bureau

When it comes to Boise, there are many things that make the city special, from its diverse culture to its unique historical sites, but one of the main attractions has to be its outdoor recreation.

With the Boise River, foothills and surrounding mountains, it's no wonder why people are drawn to the area. But did you know that these landmarks played an important role, not just in the growth of our city but also in its political and environmental history?

That's something that Dr. Karl Brooks will be exploring next week, April 4, in his Fettuccine Forum lecture. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Boise CityEnvironment
