Jury selection for Chad Daybell trial begins

By Samantha Wright
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:00 PM MDT
Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing, Aug. 4, 2020, in St. Anthony, Idaho.
John Roark/AP
/
Pool The Idaho Post-Register
Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing, Aug. 4, 2020, in St. Anthony, Idaho.

It's been almost five years since two eastern Idaho children went missing and were later found burned and buried on the property of Chad Daybell. Now his trial has begun

Daybell is accused of killing seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow,his sister Tylee Ryan and his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.Daybell pleaded not guilty in the case and faces the death penalty.

His wife, Lori Vallow, was convicted last year in the deaths of her two children.

All Things Considered Host Troy Oppie watched the first day of the trial, where jury selection is taking place, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Chad Daybell
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
