Jury selection for Chad Daybell trial begins

It's been almost five years since two eastern Idaho children went missing and were later found burned and buried on the property of Chad Daybell. Now his trial has begun.

Daybell is accused of killing seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow,his sister Tylee Ryan and his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.Daybell pleaded not guilty in the case and faces the death penalty.

His wife, Lori Vallow, was convicted last year in the deaths of her two children.

All Things Considered Host Troy Oppie watched the first day of the trial, where jury selection is taking place, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.