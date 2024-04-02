© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The music of Mark and Maggie O'Connor returns to Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published April 2, 2024 at 2:38 PM MDT
Mark and Maggie O'Connor

For nearly his whole life, Mark O'Connor has been playing music.

Except for Prince, he was the youngest artist to ever sign a recording contract with Warner Brothers and went on to win three Grammys and become a seven-time CMA musician of the year.

Now he makes music with his wife Maggie, who plays violin, and picked up a Grammy playing bluegrass with the O’Connor Band during COVID.

The dynamic duo will be visiting Idaho this month as they get ready to release their new album “Life After Life,” and they joined Idaho Matters for a chat.

