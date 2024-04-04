How death doulas are assisting people at the end of their life

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy, even when you know it's coming. And it can be even harder when you're the one leaving people behind.

Which is why some families choose to enlist the help of a death doula, a person who provides guidance and support for those facing their final moments.

While this role is not necessarily a new one, it is part of a still-growing field, one that is becoming more popular as end-of-life care continues to evolve.

End-of-life doulas Karen Midlo, and Alex Glynn join Idaho Matters to talk more about this profession.