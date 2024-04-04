© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
How death doulas are assisting people at the end of their life

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:49 PM MDT
Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy, even when you know it's coming. And it can be even harder when you're the one leaving people behind.

Which is why some families choose to enlist the help of a death doula, a person who provides guidance and support for those facing their final moments.

While this role is not necessarily a new one, it is part of a still-growing field, one that is becoming more popular as end-of-life care continues to evolve.

End-of-life doulas Karen Midlo, and Alex Glynn join Idaho Matters to talk more about this profession.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

