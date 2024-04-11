Local book service offers new way for Idahoans to explore the world of literature

The world of literature can take you many places, from a cell in the prison of Château d'If to the halls of Netherfield and the skies of Neverland.

Books open different realities, and that's something everyone should have access to too. Which is why resources like the Idaho Talking Book Service are so important.

The audiobook library provides hundreds of hours of free narration to Idahoans who are unable to read standard print. Rachel Welker, the Idaho Talking Book Service program specialist, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this service.