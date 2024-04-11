© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Local book service offers new way for Idahoans to explore the world of literature

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 11, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT
An Idaho Talking Book Service device.
Idaho Talking Book Service
/
Idaho Commission for Libraries
An Idaho Talking Book Service device.

The world of literature can take you many places, from a cell in the prison of Château d'If to the halls of Netherfield and the skies of Neverland.

Books open different realities, and that's something everyone should have access to too. Which is why resources like the Idaho Talking Book Service are so important.

The audiobook library provides hundreds of hours of free narration to Idahoans who are unable to read standard print. Rachel Welker, the Idaho Talking Book Service program specialist, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this service.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksIdaho Commission for Libraries
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate