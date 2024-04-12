© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 12, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:09 PM MDT
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
Boise State Public Radio

A case heading to the U.S. Supreme Court could have big impacts on Idaho's abortion care, a new library bill has been signed into law, plans for a veterans home in Boise have been postponed and a roundup of this years legislative session.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureLibraries
Gemma Gaudette
