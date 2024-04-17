Nonprofit encourages cultural exchange through art

Next week, a new exhibit will be coming to Idaho, sharing images and stories from around the world in an effort to connect communities and encourage cultural exchanges among our future leaders.

An endeavor that Global Ties Idaho has been supporting for more than a decade as they work to create lasting impact.

Carole Schroeder, the executive director of Global Ties Idaho, and Maya Duratovic, a Global Ties Idaho board member, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.