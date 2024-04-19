© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 19, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 19, 2024 at 3:37 PM MDT
U.S. Supreme Court building
Ian Hutchinson
/
Unsplash
U.S. Supreme Court building

Idaho’s law banning gender-affirming care for youth has gone into effect, big staffing cuts have been made in the Idaho Falls school district, SCOTUS is set to take up another case involving the Gem State and we take a look at some sad news from the legislature.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableSCOTUSTransgender Rights
Gemma Gaudette
