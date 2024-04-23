© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'HBCU Made:' A conversation with Ayesha Rascoe

By Samantha Wright
Published April 23, 2024 at 1:30 PM MDT
The cover of "HBCU Made" by Ayesha Rascoe.
Algonquin Books

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on February 6, 2024.

You may know Ayesha Rascoe from her ten years of reporting for Reuters News Agency or from her time as a White House correspondent covering three different presidents, or maybe she wakes you up on Sundays as the host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday.

But before she started her career as a political reporter, she was a student at Howard University, and her experience there helped fuel her new book, “HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience."

It’s a collection of essays from everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Branford Marsalis to Stacey Abrams who write about how attending a historically black university helped shape who they are today. Rascoe joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new book.

Tags
Idaho Matters Books
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
