'HBCU Made:' A conversation with Ayesha Rascoe

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on February 6, 2024.

You may know Ayesha Rascoe from her ten years of reporting for Reuters News Agency or from her time as a White House correspondent covering three different presidents, or maybe she wakes you up on Sundays as the host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday.

But before she started her career as a political reporter, she was a student at Howard University, and her experience there helped fuel her new book, “HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience."

It’s a collection of essays from everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Branford Marsalis to Stacey Abrams who write about how attending a historically black university helped shape who they are today. Rascoe joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new book.

