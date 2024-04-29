© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Exploring the plants of Craters of the Moon

By Samantha Wright
Published April 29, 2024 at 1:10 PM MDT
Bitterroot (Lewisia rediviva) and Phacelia (Phacelia hastata).
1 of 3  — bitterroot (Lewisia rediviva) and phacelia (Phacelia hastata) 2016-05 Lynn Kinter photo.JPG
Bitterroot (Lewisia rediviva) and Phacelia (Phacelia hastata).
Dr. Lynn Kinter
Cinder garden with limber pine behind, Craters of the Moon.
2 of 3  — cinder garden with limber pine behind, Craters of the Moon, Lynn Kinter photo.JPG
Cinder garden with limber pine behind, Craters of the Moon.
Dr. Lynn Kinter
Craters of the Moon buckwheat (Eriogonum ovalifolium variety focarium) on cinders.
3 of 3  — Craters of the Moon buckwheat (Eriogonum ovalifolium variety focarium) on cinders 2016-05 Lynn Kinter.JPG
Craters of the Moon buckwheat (Eriogonum ovalifolium variety focarium) on cinders.
Dr. Lynn Kinter

What do you think of when you hear "Craters of the Moon National Monument?"

Maybe a hot, rocky landscape. A gray, empty, volcanic area where nothing grows and plants can't survive.

Well, it turns out a lot of plants can survive in this desert in Eastern Idaho, and Dr. Lynn Kinter knows firsthand. She's been studying plants for more than 35 years.

Dr. Kinter is an adjunct graduate faculty member in the department of Biological Sciences at Boise State University and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

