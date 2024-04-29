Exploring the plants of Craters of the Moon

What do you think of when you hear "Craters of the Moon National Monument?"

Maybe a hot, rocky landscape. A gray, empty, volcanic area where nothing grows and plants can't survive.

Well, it turns out a lot of plants can survive in this desert in Eastern Idaho, and Dr. Lynn Kinter knows firsthand. She's been studying plants for more than 35 years.

Dr. Kinter is an adjunct graduate faculty member in the department of Biological Sciences at Boise State University and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

