There's a whooping cough outbreak in North Idaho, Bird Flu is spreading and may have hit a third Idaho dairy and EMTALA arguments have been heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about all of this and to answer your questions, including this one: with Bird Flu spreading, should you keep feeding those ducks in your backyard?