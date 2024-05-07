Celebrating Idaho's archeological history

When it comes to Idaho history, there's one group that will always be happy to dig into the Gem State's past: the Idaho Archaeological Society.

For more than 50 years, the organization has been preserving important artifacts that not only help us learn more about the state's earliest inhabitants but also how they may have impacted the way we live our lives today. And this weekend, they are celebrating that work with theIdaho Archeology Fair.

Beth Burgess, cultural resources program manager, and Craig Hauer, IAS President, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the society and their upcoming fair.

