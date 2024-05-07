© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

The fight for immunity: Breaking down Donald Trump's trial

By Samantha Wright
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:57 PM MDT
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.

It was just about two weeks ago when the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Trump v. United States. A case that looks at the issue of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution.

During arguments, we finally got a hint of what the justices were thinking in a case that has far-reaching implications for not just former President Donald Trump but all former and future presidents.

Dr. David Adler, President of the Alturas Institute, is going to break down the case and how it relates to the U.S. Constitution on Thursday at his next constitutional conversation at Boise State University's Yanke Center. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Donald Trump U.S. Supreme Court
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Samantha Wright

