The fight for immunity: Breaking down Donald Trump's trial

It was just about two weeks ago when the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Trump v. United States. A case that looks at the issue of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution.

During arguments, we finally got a hint of what the justices were thinking in a case that has far-reaching implications for not just former President Donald Trump but all former and future presidents.

Dr. David Adler, President of the Alturas Institute, is going to break down the case and how it relates to the U.S. Constitution on Thursday at his next constitutional conversation at Boise State University's Yanke Center. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.