© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho students encourage people to reduce their plastic use

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 8, 2024 at 2:14 PM MDT
Treasure Valley students have designed a reusable bag for Idahoans to use in place of plastic bags.
Albertsons

The choice to use a plastic bag may seem like a small one, but it has big consequences for the environment.

Which is why students in the Treasure Valley are encouraging people to make the switch to a reusable tote. The project is being supported by the Idaho Business for the Outdoors and Albertsons in honor of Earth Month.

Rep. Ilana Rubel (D-Boise), along with Kathy Holland, a member of the Albertsons communications and public relations team, and Jisong Ryu, a junior at Timberline High, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters Plastic Bags
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate