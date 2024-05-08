Idaho students encourage people to reduce their plastic use

The choice to use a plastic bag may seem like a small one, but it has big consequences for the environment.

Which is why students in the Treasure Valley are encouraging people to make the switch to a reusable tote. The project is being supported by the Idaho Business for the Outdoors and Albertsons in honor of Earth Month.

Rep. Ilana Rubel (D-Boise), along with Kathy Holland, a member of the Albertsons communications and public relations team, and Jisong Ryu, a junior at Timberline High, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

