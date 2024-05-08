© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Musical group 'Celtic Woman' comes to Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published May 8, 2024 at 2:20 PM MDT
Celtic Woman perform on stage.
donal moloney
/
Celtic Woman
Celtic Woman perform on stage.

You've seen them on PBS, and you've heard them perform all over the globe, they are Celtic Woman, and they're on their 20th anniversary tour.

As part of this tour, they'll be coming to the Morrison Center to sing and perform traditional Irish music as well as contemporary songs. Their beautiful voices, combined with a full band playing traditional Celtic instruments, have been wowing audiences for two decades.

Emma Warren is the newest member of Celtic Woman, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters MusicMorrison Center
