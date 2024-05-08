Musical group 'Celtic Woman' comes to Boise

You've seen them on PBS, and you've heard them perform all over the globe, they are Celtic Woman, and they're on their 20th anniversary tour.

As part of this tour, they'll be coming to the Morrison Center to sing and perform traditional Irish music as well as contemporary songs. Their beautiful voices, combined with a full band playing traditional Celtic instruments, have been wowing audiences for two decades.

Emma Warren is the newest member of Celtic Woman, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

