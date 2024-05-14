© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

City Club event explores issue of access through storytelling

By Samantha Wright
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:53 PM MDT
A young woman holds an older woman's hand.
iStockphoto.com

A group of high school students is studying the idea of access as a human right, pairing up with storytellers between the ages of 75 and 88, with the task of finding out about a time that they lost access.

The questions the students were hoping to answer was "who has access, who doesn't and what do those answers mean for the community we live in?"

The project is part of the City Club of Boise's 9th annual Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum, which takes place Wednesday afternoon at Jump.

Idaho Matters City Club Of Boise
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
