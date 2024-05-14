City Club event explores issue of access through storytelling

A group of high school students is studying the idea of access as a human right, pairing up with storytellers between the ages of 75 and 88, with the task of finding out about a time that they lost access.

The questions the students were hoping to answer was "who has access, who doesn't and what do those answers mean for the community we live in?"

The project is part of the City Club of Boise's 9th annual Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum, which takes place Wednesday afternoon at Jump.

