Local nonprofit grants the wishes of terminally ill Idahoans

Here in Idaho, one group is helping to make the wishes of terminally ill adults come true.

For more than a decade, the nonprofit Wish Granters has been providing a little bit of hope to those who need it most. Facilitating end-of-life requests that range from spending time with elephants to skydiving to something as simple as a dinner with loved ones.

Olivia Kviklys and Kristin Jackson with Wish Granters joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the work they do.

