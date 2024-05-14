© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Local nonprofit grants the wishes of terminally ill Idahoans

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:19 PM MDT
Dawnel Towery and her family at a San Francisco 49ers game.
Wish Granters
Dawnel Towery and her family at a San Francisco 49ers game.

Here in Idaho, one group is helping to make the wishes of terminally ill adults come true.

For more than a decade, the nonprofit Wish Granters has been providing a little bit of hope to those who need it most. Facilitating end-of-life requests that range from spending time with elephants to skydiving to something as simple as a dinner with loved ones.

Olivia Kviklys and Kristin Jackson with Wish Granters joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the work they do.

Tags
Idaho Matters IllnessNonprofit
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
