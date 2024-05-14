© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Veterans serving prison time help to refurbish bikes for Nampa community

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:21 PM MDT
Left to Right, Elia Lopez, Snake River Elementary Family Services Coordinator, LaRita Schandorff, NBP director, Mark Person, Vice Commander of American Legion District 3, and Mark Marshall, American Legion Rider, Post 39.
The Nampa Bicycle Project
Left to Right, Elia Lopez, Snake River Elementary Family Services Coordinator, LaRita Schandorff, NBP director, Mark Person, Vice Commander of American Legion District 3, and Mark Marshall, American Legion Rider, Post 39.

For years now, the Nampa Bicycle Project has been giving back to the community, providing refurbished bicycles to those in need in order to do some good.

Which was a mission that American Legion Post 201, located inside the Idaho Department of Correction, was eager to get behind.

LaRita Schandorff, Director of the Nampa Bicycle Project, and Mark Person, Vice Commander of American Legion District 3, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this project.

