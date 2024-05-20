© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Helping Idaho refugees find a sense of place through birding

By Samantha Wright
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:09 PM MDT
Erica Hermsen is passionate about getting kids outside and learning about their environment.

Moving to a new place means new experiences and new ideas and if you’re moving to Idaho from a different country you may not be familiar with the wildlife of the Gem State.

Thanks to a grant from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Outdoor Learning Alliance is helping young refugees learn about the birds that live in and around Boise while giving them a chance to find out more about their new home.

We wanted to know more about the Feathered Journeys program and their community event at the Erma Hayman House on June 8. So we invited Erica Hermsen, the founder and executive director of NOLA and EverWild Forest School, to join Idaho Matters.

