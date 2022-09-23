-
September 22, 2022 – quite a day at 617 Ash Street. On the day the City of Boise swings the doors open to the Erma Hayman House, Morning Edition host George Prentice previews the restoration and art installations and talks about Mrs. Hayman's life-long (she lived to be 102) legacy of love.
Odds are, you’ve driven by it a hundred times – a modest one bedroom, one bathroom house in Boise’s River Street neighborhood. Built in sandstone about the same time as the Idaho Statehouse (built of the same material), most people called 617 Ash Street “Erma’s place, " or the "Hayman house.”
Idaho Matters takes a look inside of Erma Hayman House, a 115 year old single family home that is being preserved as a cultural site in Downtown Boise.
