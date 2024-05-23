An update on Boise's Orange Hefty Bag Recycling Program

Every other week in Boise trucks pick up those blue recycling containers filled with cardboard and other materials. And inside many of those blue carts are bright orange Hefty bags filled with those hard to recycle products like plastic wrappers.

The Orange Bag Program, now called the Hefty ReNew Program has been around for more than five years and we wanted to check in and see how the program is doing. So we invited Lynnette Hinch, the Team Lead and Catherine Chertudi, who consults for the program, to join Idaho Matters.