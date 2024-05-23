© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KLCZ in Lewiston experiencing intermittent outages due to electrical work
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

An update on Boise's Orange Hefty Bag Recycling Program

By Samantha Wright
Published May 23, 2024 at 2:25 PM MDT
Hefty
/
ReNew Program

Every other week in Boise trucks pick up those blue recycling containers filled with cardboard and other materials. And inside many of those blue carts are bright orange Hefty bags filled with those hard to recycle products like plastic wrappers.

The Orange Bag Program, now called the Hefty ReNew Program has been around for more than five years and we wanted to check in and see how the program is doing. So we invited Lynnette Hinch, the Team Lead and Catherine Chertudi, who consults for the program, to join Idaho Matters.

Samantha Wright
