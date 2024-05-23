KYMfest aims to heal hearts and minds in Nampa

Every year the community comes out for a very special festival in Nampa. It’s called KMYfest and it was started by the family of Kymberlee Larsen who died tragically in a domestic assault six years ago.

Chelsea Larsen, Kym’s sister, survived the home invasion that took her sister’s life but struggled with finding and navigating the resources that are out there to help. She founded KYMfest to help bring together those resources and the people who need them and to help connect and heal her community.

This year’s KYMfest is set for Saturday, June 1 and Chelsea joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.