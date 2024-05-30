Shooting Barred Owls to save Spotted Owls

Spotted Owls are disappearing from Oregon, Washington and northern California. Some officials estimate their numbers have dropped by 75% over the last 20 years.

The birds were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act almost 35 years ago but despite that designation, as few as 3,000 may be left on federal lands in the three states.

The birds are threatened by a lot of factors involving humans but one of their biggest threats comes from a sister species - the Barred Owl.

These owls are bigger and stronger than their cousins and have been crowding Spotted Owls out of their territory. Some estimates say there are more than 100,000 Barred Owls now along the coast range.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has a new plan to save the Spotted Owls by shooting up to half a million Barred Owls and the plan has stirred up some controversy.

Wayne Pacelle is the president of Animal Wellness Action and The Center for a Humane Economy and has come out against the new plan. He joined Idaho Matters to share his concerns.