Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 31, 2024
As Idaho politicians weighed in on Donald Trump’s conviction Thursday in New York, another trial came to a conclusion as well, Chad Daybell was found guilty of first degree murder and there’s another chapter in the Idaho Transportation Department headquarters story.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Ian Max Stevenson with the Idaho Statesman
- Alex Brizee with the Idaho Statesman