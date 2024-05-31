© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 31, 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published May 31, 2024 at 2:26 PM MDT
Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Daybell was convicted of killing his wife and his new girlfriend's two youngest kids in a strange triple murder case that included claims of apocalyptic prophesies, zombie children and illicit affairs. ( AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)
Kyle Green
/
Associated Press
Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Daybell was convicted of killing his wife and his new girlfriend's two youngest kids in a strange triple murder case that included claims of apocalyptic prophesies, zombie children and illicit affairs. ( AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

As Idaho politicians weighed in on Donald Trump’s conviction Thursday in New York, another trial came to a conclusion as well, Chad Daybell was found guilty of first degree murder and there’s another chapter in the Idaho Transportation Department headquarters story.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

