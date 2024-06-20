© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Food insecurity spikes in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 20, 2024 at 2:09 PM MDT
Maria Lin Kim
/
Unsplash

Since last year, the number of people in Idaho experiencing food insecurity has increased by more than three percent, leaving over 200,000 Idahoans without enough to eat.

And as the price of groceries and living costs continues to remain high, it's likely that the problem is here to stay, at least for a little while. Which is why the Idaho Food Bank is working to help fill the gap.

Morgan Wilson, the Chief Development Officer for the Idaho Food Bank, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

