Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 21, 2024
Dorothy Moon was reelected as Idaho's Republican Party chairwoman, the Gem State is using a new business system, certain areas of the state are at higherrisk of wildfire and construction on the College of Western Idaho's new expansion is underway.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sydney Kidd with BoiseDev
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun