'River Ask Me Why:' An author interview with Shaun Griffin

Published June 26, 2024 at 3:16 PM MDT
The author of "Rive Ask Me Why," Shaun Griffin.
Shaun Griffin
The author of "Rive Ask Me Why," Shaun Griffin.

For some folks approaching their 65th birthday, it might be time to retire, slow down a bit, and spend time closer to home.

But for Nevada writer Shaun Griffin, heading for his 70th decade meant jumping on his bike and taking a 1,000-mile ride from Portland, Oregon, to Jackson, Wyoming, with his two sons.

The ride took them through the Cascades, the Tetons, and the Sawtooths, which stretched their endurance and brought family closer together.

Griffin has put those experiences into a new memoir, "River Ask Me Why: Into the West on Two Wheels," and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Books
