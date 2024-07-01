Caldwell coach fundraises to avoid pay-to-play fees for students

Following May's failed levy, the Caldwell School District has been left to make some big cuts, one of which includes the budget for Caldwell High Schools cross country and track teams.

This means that starting next year, kids who wish to participate in the sport will now have to pay-to-play.

However, that's something that coach Alexis Martinez isn't comfortable with. Which is why he's started a GoFundMe in order to help cover the fees for any students who want to join the team. Coach Martinez joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

