© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Caldwell coach fundraises to avoid pay-to-play fees for students

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 1, 2024 at 2:12 PM MDT
Members of the Caldwell High School cross-country and track team after a trail run at Bogus Basin.
Alex Martinez
Members of the Caldwell High School cross-country and track team after a trail run at Bogus Basin.

Following May's failed levy, the Caldwell School District has been left to make some big cuts, one of which includes the budget for Caldwell High Schools cross country and track teams.

This means that starting next year, kids who wish to participate in the sport will now have to pay-to-play.

However, that's something that coach Alexis Martinez isn't comfortable with. Which is why he's started a GoFundMe in order to help cover the fees for any students who want to join the team. Coach Martinez joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters CaldwellSports
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate