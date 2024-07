With the use of technology, more people than ever are being tricked out of their money and falling victim to scams.

And one of these scams involves your pets, which is why the Idaho Humane Society is encouraging people to be cautious when it comes to communicating over the phone, especially if you've recently lost an animal.

Kristine Schellhass, the Public Relations Manager for the Idaho Humane Society, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this.