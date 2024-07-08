© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How one camp is making a difference for kids with cancer

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 8, 2024 at 3:46 PM MDT
Kids at Camp Rainbow Gold partake in a food fight.
Camp Rainbow Gold
Kids at Camp Rainbow Gold partake in a food fight.

When it comes to making memories, there's no better place to do so than summer camp.

But for kids with medical conditions, this experience can feel out of reach. Which is why the work that Camp Rainbow Gold does is so important.

For over 40 years, the nonprofit has been creating opportunities for kids diagnosed with pediatric cancer to just be kids. And now, as demand for the organization’s services continues to grow, the nonprofit has plans to add six new cabins at the state’s first medical camp.

Elizabeth Lizberg, CEO of Camp Rainbow Gold, as well as Easton Brown, one of the campers, and his mother, Paige Brown, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his effort. 

Idaho Matters Summer CampCancer
