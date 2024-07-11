© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Could making schools phone-free improve our kids mental health?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 11, 2024 at 2:26 PM MDT
A cell phone displays social media apps.
Stacey MacNaught
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Across the country, many parents and educators are struggling with the same question: "Should cell phones be kept out of school?"

Well, for more than 200 families in the Boise School District, the answer may be yes.

As more research emerges linking technology and social media to poor mental health, parents are in search of solutions, looking for ways to help their kids. Which is why one local group is working to make changes with a new set of initiatives.

Local parents Kim Washington, Tara Coffland and Nicola Blair joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters Cell PhonesSchoolsKids
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate