Could making schools phone-free improve our kids mental health?

Across the country, many parents and educators are struggling with the same question: "Should cell phones be kept out of school?"

Well, for more than 200 families in the Boise School District, the answer may be yes.

As more research emerges linking technology and social media to poor mental health, parents are in search of solutions, looking for ways to help their kids. Which is why one local group is working to make changes with a new set of initiatives.

Local parents Kim Washington, Tara Coffland and Nicola Blair joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.