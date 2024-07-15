© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
Health
Idaho Matters

Addressing Alzheimer's in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:29 PM MDT
Here in Idaho, there are nearly 30,000 people living with Alzheimer's, a disease that many are calling a public health crisis.

And as that number continues to grow, experts are working to raise awareness. Which is why the Alzheimer's Foundation of America will be hosting an educational conference this week, providing important resources and tools for those most impacted.

Chris Schneider Director of Media Relations with the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, and Judy Taylor, with Idaho's Commission of Aging and the Chair of the Idaho Board of Nursing, join Idaho Matters to talk more.

