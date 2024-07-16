How Idaho's new director of Health and Welfare plans to make change

Idaho has a new Health and Welfare Director. Alex Adams faces a growing Medicaid budget and has already cut some vacant positions.

On day one, he made adoption a top priority and said he wants to double the number of foster families in Idaho.

After past struggles with Idaho lawmakers over federal funding and the department pulling out of the Boise Pride Parade two years ago, Health and Welfare has weathered some controversy. So how will he work to heal relationships in the Idaho legislature and in the community?

Director Adams joined Idaho Matters for a full hour to talk about his new role at Health and Welfare.