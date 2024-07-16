© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

How Idaho's new director of Health and Welfare plans to make change

By Samantha Wright
Published July 16, 2024 at 1:56 PM MDT
Alex Adams and Idaho Governor Brad Little after Little signed the “Promoting Families and Protecting Children Act,” on June 7, 2024.
Idaho Governor's Office
Alex Adams and Idaho Governor Brad Little after Little signed the “Promoting Families and Protecting Children Act,” on June 7, 2024.

Idaho has a new Health and Welfare Director. Alex Adams faces a growing Medicaid budget and has already cut some vacant positions.

On day one, he made adoption a top priority and said he wants to double the number of foster families in Idaho.

After past struggles with Idaho lawmakers over federal funding and the department pulling out of the Boise Pride Parade two years ago, Health and Welfare has weathered some controversy. So how will he work to heal relationships in the Idaho legislature and in the community?

Director Adams joined Idaho Matters for a full hour to talk about his new role at Health and Welfare.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Adoption
Samantha Wright
