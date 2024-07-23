Has Biden's decision to step down engaged new voters?

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he was stepping out of the race and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to replace him as the nominee to run against former President Donald Trump.

Monday, we took a deep dive into what happens next, and now we continue our coverage of this dramatic shift in politics.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Sam Martin, Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University, to talk about how the Biden/Harris flip on the democratic ticket impacts Idaho and how the Gem State will impact the race.