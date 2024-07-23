© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
Has Biden's decision to step down engaged new voters?

By Staff
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:23 PM MDT
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House, May 9, 2024, in Washington.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he was stepping out of the race and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to replace him as the nominee to run against former President Donald Trump.

Monday, we took a deep dive into what happens next, and now we continue our coverage of this dramatic shift in politics.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with Dr. Sam Martin, Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs at Boise State University, to talk about how the Biden/Harris flip on the democratic ticket impacts Idaho and how the Gem State will impact the race.

