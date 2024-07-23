© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Mandela Washington fellows are making a difference

By Hannah Gardoski
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:18 PM MDT
The Mandela Washington Fellows on Boise State's campus.
Lainey Rehkemper
The Mandela Washington Fellows on Boise State's campus.

Last month, many of Africa's leaders arrived in Idaho to take part in the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Among them are activists, doctors, educators, and engineers,all looking to make a difference within their communities. Over the last five weeks, they’ve been finding more ways to do that through workshops and trainings hosted by Boise State University.

Dr. Julietha Tibyesiga, one of the fellows, and Ashley Nichols, the institute director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program and its impact.

Hannah Gardoski
