How Mandela Washington fellows are making a difference

Last month, many of Africa's leaders arrived in Idaho to take part in the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Among them are activists, doctors, educators, and engineers,all looking to make a difference within their communities. Over the last five weeks, they’ve been finding more ways to do that through workshops and trainings hosted by Boise State University.

Dr. Julietha Tibyesiga, one of the fellows, and Ashley Nichols, the institute director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program and its impact.

