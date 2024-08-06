Boise implements free breakfast program for all students

It can be hard to focus on an empty stomach, which is why, starting in the fall, the Boise School District will be offering free breakfast to its students.

This new initiative comes after the approval of a $2.1 million budget for the upcoming year, and as the program gets started, officials are hopeful that it will not only help feed kids but also decrease the stigma around free meals.

Christy Smith, the Boise District Food and Nutrition Services supervisor, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

