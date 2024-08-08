© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How a school uniform is changing the lives of girls in Africa

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 8, 2024 at 1:27 PM MDT
Esmeralda, a student part of the SHE nonprofit, wears the uniform that grows.
Style Her Empowered
Esmeralda, a student part of the SHE nonprofit, wears the uniform that grows.

Back in 2017, Payton McGriff, a college student at the University of Idaho, started a project that would change her life and, ultimately, the lives of hundreds of other girls.

Born out of a class assignment, the Idaho native came up with a nonprofit that aimed to remove one of the biggest financial barriers keeping girls from finishing their education in Togo, Africa: access to a school uniform.

Today, that nonprofit, which is called Style Her Empowered, has grown to serve 20 communities in Togo, and Payton herself was recently named a 2024 CNN Hero. Payton joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her nonprofit and its impact.

Tags
Idaho Matters NonprofitUniversity Of Idaho
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate