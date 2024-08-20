© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

University of Idaho to dedicate new healing garden

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:22 PM MDT
Vandal Healing Garden outside the Physical Education Building.
Garrett Britton
/
University of Idaho Visual Productions
Vandal Healing Garden outside the Physical Education Building.

As students head back to school for the fall semester, the University of Idaho is preparing for a special ceremony.

After nearly two years of work, the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial is finished. The project began shortly after the tragic loss of four of the school's students and is now being dedicated as a space to honor the memories of all who died while enrolled at the university.

Blain Eckles, U of I's Dean of Students, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming ceremony.

Idaho Matters University Of IdahoMemorial
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
