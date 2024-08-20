University of Idaho to dedicate new healing garden

As students head back to school for the fall semester, the University of Idaho is preparing for a special ceremony.

After nearly two years of work, the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial is finished. The project began shortly after the tragic loss of four of the school's students and is now being dedicated as a space to honor the memories of all who died while enrolled at the university.

Blain Eckles, U of I's Dean of Students, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming ceremony.

