This Saturday, the Boise Comic Arts Festival is returning for a weekend full of cosplay, workshops and creativity. And with more than 30 guest creators joining the fun, it's sure to be one of the festival's best years yet!

Event organizer Josh Shapel and Muriel Fahrion, whom you may know as the original designer of the Strawberry Shortcake franchise and one of the featured guest creators, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.