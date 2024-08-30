Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 30, 2024

A look at the fire near Stanley and how it's affecting the small mountain town, AG Raúl Labrador is being investigated by the Idaho State Bar, a possible black market hunting scheme has been uncovered in Twin Falls and an update on the Thomas Creech case.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

