© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 30, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:56 PM MDT
An orange sky descended on Stanley on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as the Wapiti Fire burns west of town.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
An orange sky descended on Stanley on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, as the Wapiti Fire burns west of town.

A look at the fire near Stanley and how it's affecting the small mountain town, AG Raúl Labrador is being investigated by the Idaho State Bar, a possible black market hunting scheme has been uncovered in Twin Falls and an update on the Thomas Creech case.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters WildfiresStanleyRaul LabradorReporter Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate