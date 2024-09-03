Making a house a home: Nonprofit works to provide essential items

Last year, more than 200 families experiencing homelessness were able to find stable housing through CATCH.

This year, the nonprofit is aiming to make the same impact, and part of that impact includes providing things like bedding, towels and dishes. Small things that make a house feel like home, and many of these items Catch is in desperate need of.

Jeremy Blades, director of the organizations housing services, and Amanda Fields, a CATCH housing manager, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this need.

