Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 4, 2024

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, the World Health Organization and Palestinian health authorities are working together to vaccinate Palestinians for polio.

Gaza recently reported its first case of polio in 25 years in a 10-month-old boy whose leg is now paralyzed.

As of Tuesday, the WHO reports it is ahead of its targets in Gaza and, in just three days, has inoculated about a quarter of children under the age of 10.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

