How do scientists measure voter emotions?

Are you planning to watch the debate Tuesday between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris? How do you feel about the candidates? That’s a question that scientists who study human behavior would really like to answer.

But you can’t measure feelings ... or can you? Dr. Paul Bolls of the Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University will spend tonight measuring the emotions of voters during the debate.

Morning Edition George Prentice joined Idaho Matters to talk more with Dr. Bolls about how he plans to do this.

