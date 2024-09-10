© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How do scientists measure voter emotions?

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:59 PM MDT
Signage at the media filing center ahead of the presidential debate between Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
/
AP
Signage at the media filing center ahead of the presidential debate between Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Are you planning to watch the debate Tuesday between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris? How do you feel about the candidates? That’s a question that scientists who study human behavior would really like to answer.

But you can’t measure feelings ... or can you? Dr. Paul Bolls of the Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University will spend tonight measuring the emotions of voters during the debate.

Morning Edition George Prentice joined Idaho Matters to talk more with Dr. Bolls about how he plans to do this.

Tags
Idaho Matters 2024 ElectionsVoting
Stay Connected
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate