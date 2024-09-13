© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How farmers are implementing climate-smart practices in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published September 12, 2024 at 10:55 AM MDT
Green crops.
Dawn Evans
/
Flickr

NPR is spending this week looking at climate solutions and how food and agricultural systems are tackling climate pollution and adapting to a changing planet.

So Idaho Matters wanted to bring together a panel of local farmers and organizations implementing climate-smart practices in the Gem State. Specifically, we wanted to know how they are adapting to changes in climate and what they are doing to become more earth-friendly.

Ben and Brian McIntyre with McIntyre Pastures, Clay Erskine, co-founder of Peaceful Belly Farm, and Jessica Harrold, program coordinator with the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

