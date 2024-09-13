Why Idaho pet rescues need your support

Across the country, animal shelters are finding themselves in need of support as they continue to deal with overcrowding, a problem that many pet rescues in Idaho are familiar with.

Tackling the issue can be hard, though, especially if you don’t have enough resources or volunteers. Which is why one organization is working to connect the community with local rescue groups at a special event later this month.

Jen Willet with Bark n' Purr and co-organizer of the event; Gwen Hernandez, co-founder of SNARF; and Gina Day-Price, president of Moonsong Malamute Rescue, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

