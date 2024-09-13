© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Why Idaho pet rescues need your support

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 12, 2024 at 10:59 AM MDT
Across the country, animal shelters are finding themselves in need of support as they continue to deal with overcrowding, a problem that many pet rescues in Idaho are familiar with.

Tackling the issue can be hard, though, especially if you don’t have enough resources or volunteers. Which is why one organization is working to connect the community with local rescue groups at a special event later this month.

Jen Willet with Bark n' Purr and co-organizer of the event; Gwen Hernandez, co-founder of SNARF; and Gina Day-Price, president of Moonsong Malamute Rescue, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Idaho Matters PetsAnimal Shelter
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
