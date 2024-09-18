Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: September 18, 2024

According to a new report from the March of Dimes, more than 5.5 million women in the U.S. live in counties that are experiencing limited to no access to maternity care resources.

Here in our state, three facilities have shuttered their maternity services since Idaho enacted its near total abortion ban in August 2022. With these closures, health experts at the March of Dimes are calling this a growing maternal and infant health crisis.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this report along with other public health issues.