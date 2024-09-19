Tips for supporting your kids mental health

One in six children faces some kind of mental health concern each year, and 50% of mental health issues start to emerge before a child is 14 years old, that’s according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

There has been more focus on kids and mental health, especially after COVID-19 school lockdowns, but help is too often in short supply, and parents are left struggling to find ways to help their kids.

Dr. Christine M. Crawford is the associate medical director with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and she decided to put together a guide that can provide support for our kids as they navigate these challengers. The book is called “You Are Not Alone for Parents and Caregivers." Dr. Crawford joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Next Thursday we're holding a special event in Marsing to talk about rural mental health issues and how to build connections between teens, families, and their support network.