Health
Idaho Matters

Tips for supporting your kids mental health

By Samantha Wright
Published September 19, 2024 at 1:17 PM MDT
One in six children faces some kind of mental health concern each year, and 50% of mental health issues start to emerge before a child is 14 years old, that’s according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

There has been more focus on kids and mental health, especially after COVID-19 school lockdowns, but help is too often in short supply, and parents are left struggling to find ways to help their kids.

Dr. Christine M. Crawford is the associate medical director with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and she decided to put together a guide that can provide support for our kids as they navigate these challengers. The book is called “You Are Not Alone for Parents and Caregivers." Dr. Crawford joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Next Thursday we're holding a special event in Marsing to talk about rural mental health issues and how to build connections between teens, families, and their support network.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
