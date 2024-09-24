© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Exploring Idaho rivers with Sun Valley Museum of Art

By Hannah Gardoski
Published September 24, 2024 at 1:47 PM MDT
Empty Skies and Full Creeks (South Fork of the Palouse River), Gouache & casein, 2024 by Aaron Cordell Johnson.
Aaron Cordell Johnson
Empty Skies and Full Creeks (South Fork of the Palouse River), Gouache & casein, 2024 by Aaron Cordell Johnson.

Throughout Idaho flows over 100,000 miles of river.

It's a resource that helps to shape our economy, communities and most recently the latest exhibit at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, where artists are sharing their experiences with some of the state's most important waterways.

Courtney Gilbert, assistant director and curator at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, as well as artists Aaron Cordell Johnson and Jill Lear, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters RiversSilver Valley
