Exploring Idaho rivers with Sun Valley Museum of Art

Throughout Idaho flows over 100,000 miles of river.

It's a resource that helps to shape our economy, communities and most recently the latest exhibit at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, where artists are sharing their experiences with some of the state's most important waterways.

Courtney Gilbert, assistant director and curator at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, as well as artists Aaron Cordell Johnson and Jill Lear, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

